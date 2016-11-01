WhatsApp obsession blamed for parental neglect towards early education

LIMBANG: Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah said addiction to the hugely popular social media application WhatsApp among parents is causing them to neglect their obligation in raising young children and that this problem must be dealt with prudently.

He said this obsession with WhatsApp must be tackled rationally by society, as many people were constantly on the application on their smartphones – from the confines of homes to offices and even during meetings.

As parents are their children’s first teachers, they should manage their time wisely when raising their children instead of being glued to their gadgets, he said.

“Nowadays, there are parents who spend so much time on WhatsApp that they forget and neglect their responsibility of educating their children,” he said when officiating at the Kemas kindergartens’ convocation ceremony here yesterday.

Calling the addiction ‘a disease’, he said it was more meaningful for parents to spend more quality time with their family instead of being immersed in this technology-fueled obsession and putting the responsibility for early education solely on the shoulders of teachers.

“Children have to be guided from a young age with basic education and noble values as this early education is critical for their mental and physical growth,” he said.

Over the long term, these children must be given proper guidance as the succeeding generation who will chart the course of the country, he added.

On Kemas kindergartens in Limbang, Hasbi said they have played a crucial role in human resource development as indicated by their success in producing many outstanding students who had excelled at district, state and national levels.

He noted these successes had given rise to a better image of Kemas kindergarten students and was achieved with the support of the Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

The government will continue to emphasise on basic infrastructure development in tandem with human resource development, he added.

A total of 193 students from 39 Kemas kindergartens in the district participated in this year’s convocation ceremony, which included the presentation of top performer awards and school-leaver certificates. There were also various presentations including dances, nasyid, storytelling, oratory and Tilawah Al-Quran performances at the function.

Also present were Limbang assistant district officer Hamidah Halpi, Kemas Limbang divisional officer Khairul Amree Abdul Rahman and Kemas district officer Nooreffariza Awang Muslaini.