Winners of Boulevard Hypermarket 16th anniversary, Maggi contests receive gift vouchers

A representative for Maggi products (second from right) presents the first prize to Jamaiah Salim.

MIRI: Boulevard Hypermarket at Boulevard Shopping Mall presented gift vouchers to winners of its 12th weekly 16th anniversary lucky draw and Maggi Product Fair buy and win contest last Saturday (Oct 29).

In the 12th weekly lucky draw, the five shoppers who received a gift voucher each were Abin Law (RM100), Itie Albert Setu (RM200), Norhayati Abdul Rahman (RM300), Jay Carlson Tiong (RM400) and Bion Luing (RM500).

Meamwhile, the Maggi Product Fair buy and win contest lucky winners who took home a gift voucher each were Jamaiah Salim (RM550), Ling Leh Chin (RM250) and Bataria Mamba (RM150).

Six other lucky shoppers won the consolation prize of a Boulevard gift voucher worth RM50 each were Martha Ngau, Chua Tiong Lunn, Tu Tiong Ing, Bintang Kiyai, Wee Si Mei and Pengiran Rosemawati Pengiran Ismail.

Present at the prize giving ceremony were Boulevard Hypermarket operations manager Tok Chin Huat and Boulevard group marketing manager Alan Lee.

