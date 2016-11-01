Woman and son killed in crash after dinner

A firefighter conducts his check on the wrecked car.

KUCHING: A woman and her son were killed in an accident that occurred at Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yaakub in Petra Jaya near here on Sunday.

According to state Fire and Rescue Department deputy director (operations) Farhan Sufyan Borhan, his men rushed to the scene following a distress call received at 10.58pm.

It is said that the 52-year-old woman from Sebuyau and her 27-year-old son from Taman Indah in Kota Padawan were heading to Kota Padawan from Petra Jaya when he lost control of the car, which skidded off the road and crashed into a tree.

The impact caused both of them to be pinned to the front seats.

There were also three other passengers – a man and two women, all family members of the deceased – inside the car when the accident happened, but they all only sustained minor injuries.

According to one of them, they were on the way home after having a steamboat dinner at a restaurant along Jalan Astana.

Meanwhile, state Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Department deputy head DSP Alexson Naga confirmed receiving a report on the case, adding that it is being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.