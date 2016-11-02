1Serve to function as one-stop centre for immigration services

KUCHING: The first 1Serve JIM4U Counter in the state began operating earlier this week on Monday as part of Immigration Department of Malaysia’s efforts to improve its service delivery.

Immigration Department of Malaysia state director Ken Leben said the counter, which is located on Level 1 of the Sultan Iskandar complex, functions as a one-stop centre providing multiple services through one counter.

It is aimed at providing high-impact service at minimum cost while cutting down on waiting time.

“1Serve is an initiative under the National Blue Ocean Strategy and collaboration between the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit, the National Institute of Public Administration, the Ministry of Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government and the Public Service Department,” he said during a press conference at the Sultan Iskandar complex here yesterday.

The services are new application and renewal of international passports, matters pertaining to passports which are referred from Sabah/Labuan/Peninsula Malaysia, application of Brunei Restrictive Passport (PTB) and change of name in passports.

The extension of work passes for housemaids from Indonesia, issuance of check out memo for general foreign workers and housemaids, transfer of endorsement of employment pass/dependent pass from old passport to new passport, employment pass of spouse programme, employment pass for government sector and statutory bodies and shortening of passes may be done at the counter as well.

Other transactions include extension of long term social pass of wife or husband of Malaysian citizen, extension of student pass of Malaysian citizen, and endorsement of public service passes.

The 1Serve counter is open from 7.30am-5.30pm, Mondays- Fridays excluding public holidays.

For lost immigration document matters, Ken said members of the public should refer to the Immigration Department at Urban Transformation Centre which is open from 8am-9pm daily, excluding public holidays.

Meanwhile, Ken disclosed that a total of 116,898 foreign workers were registered in Sarawak between January to September this year.

The majority are Indonesians (about 80 per cent) who work in the plantation and construction industries followed by workers from China (construction and manufacturing) and the Philippines (construction and services).