3K Club offers interactive learning experience

KUCHING: A One Stop Centre for the Children Fire And Safety Club (Kelab Keselamatan Kebakaran Kanak-Kanak-3K Kelab) was declared open by state Fire And Rescue Department chief Nor Hisham Mohammad yesterday.

The centre is the department’s new initiative to establish an interactive learning experience for children with regards to fire safety.

“The department has been pro-active in looking for alternative means to bring greater awareness on fire safety to all levels of our community, starting with the young children.

“We are fully aware that children top the list of those known to have started fires and also the victims of fires,” he said before he declared open the One Stop Centre on 3K Education, which had the theme based on the concept of ‘Learn, Educate Protect and Act’ at the department’s Batu Lintang premises yesterday.

Nor Hisham said children were always very curious and liked to explore new things and played with matches.

“Because of this we are putting more emphasis on giving greater awareness and fire safety education at preschools and at 3K Clubs,” he said.

He said among the practical ways they were preaching them were the ‘stop,drop and roll’, ‘stay low and go’ and ‘fire drill’ concepts.

Nor Hisham believed that through such module , children would be exposed to the dangers of fire and how to react and save themselves from fires.

He hoped the setting of this club would allow the children to have the fire safety culture in them.

There are 459 3K clubs with a membership strength of 14,236 as of Sept this year.

The One Stop Fire and Safety Club Centre at Batu Lintang has 40 members. It was set up in 2013.

Director of Community Development Department (Kemas) Abang Rabaee Abang Muhi, state Bomba deputy chief Mohd Ali Bahudin, assistant director of Fire and Safety and organising chairman Mohd Zaki Omar were also present at the launching ceremony.