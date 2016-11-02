47,667 candidates to sit for STPM examination beginning Nov 7

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 47,667 candidates will sit for the third term of the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2016 examination at 705 examination centres nationwide, from Nov 7 to 10 and Nov 14.

A Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM) statement today said of the total, 47,098 are government school candidates, 296 from private schools, 260 individual private candidates and 13 state government schools.

Meanwhile, 50,865 candidates will sit for the first term 2017 STPM examination from Nov 15 until 17 and Nov 21 at 687 centres.

Of the total, 50,572 were government school candidates, 210 from private school, 72 individual private candidates and 11 from state government schools.

The repeat examination for the first term 1 STPM examination 2016 will be held on the same dates as the first term examination dates, involving 41,391 candidates.

The repeat examination for the second term STPM examination 2016 will be held from Nov 22 until 24 and on Nov 29 involving 40,289 candidates.

The November 2016 session of the Malaysian University English Test (MUET), will be conducted on Nov 5, at 487 centres, involving 45,498 candidates.

All candidates have been advised to take along their identity card and admission registration reports (LPKC) to sit the STPM examination and the MUET Registration Slip (MUET/D) for those sitting for MUET.

The statement6 said students can print their LPKC and MUET/D through the MPM portal http://www.mpm.edu.my and check information on their examination centres.

In the event of natural disasters like floods or landslides that result in candidates not being able to go to examination centres, they are advised to go to the nearest examination centres and report to the chief invigilator to enable them to sit for the examination on that day.

In preparation for any instances during STPM and MUET examinations, MPM has opened an operations room which can be contacted at 03-61261668, 03-61261600, 03-61261650, 03-61261651, 03-61261653, and 03-61261661 or 03-61261662 from 7.45am until 5pm. – Bernama