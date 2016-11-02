Academics encouraged to help improve Sarawak’s development

Safri (second left) receiving a souvenir from ISEC Society president Professor Amarjit Singh (left) at the ASEA-SEC-3 opening ceremony while conference chair for the local organising committee, Curtin University Malaysia, Professor Lau Hieng Ho (second right) and conference co-chair for the local organising committee, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak, Professor Ng Chee Khoon (right) look on.

KUCHING: Academics and researchers are encouraged to work on their respective areas to improve the development of Sarawak as well as to concentrate efforts towards bringing great improvements in infrastructure development and transportation areas.

In the Third Australasia and South-East Asia Structural Engineering and Construction Conference 2016 (ASEA-SEC-3), Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing highlighted that the Malaysian governement is keen to to attain a developed nation status and that the role of construction and structural engineering is of the utmost importance towards achieving this target.

“Therefore, I commend and praise you, academics and the ASEA-SEC organisers, for your efforts in furthering the knowledge and experiences in this area. We need your efforts and we need your strong support,” he said in his speech read by Permanent Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure Development and Transportation, Safri Zainuddin.

Masing pointed out that the level of development in Sarawak, while encouraging, is not as advanced as some of the other states in Malaysia.

“I encourage academics and researchers, to work on your respective areas to improve the development in Sarawak,” he emphasised. “Concentrate your efforts towards bringing great improvements in infrastructure development and transportation.”

Masing went on to highlight in his speech that road interconnectivity has been a high priority of the federal and state government’s development plans and a crucial factor for the rapid development in Sarawak.

He stressed that the Pan Borneo Highway will be the catalyst of growth in Sarawak.

“We feel that with this project, the economic landscape of Sarawak will be improved to on of a thriving and prosperous economy, leading to developed-state status by 2030.

“I congratulate Curtin University Sarawak Campus, Universiti Malaysia Sarawak and the conference organisers on their efforts in this conference.

“I certainly look forward to the papers, research findings and talks that will be presented,” he concluded.

ASEA-SEC-3 is being held at Pullman Hotel, Kuching from October 31 to November 4, 2016.