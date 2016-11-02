Acyrl Sani heads list of police gallantry award, medal recipients

KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation director Datuk Acyrl Sani Abdullah Sani headed the list of 249 recipients of The Most Gallant Police Order and Police Gallantry Medal conferred by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah.

He was awarded the Darjah Panglima Gagah Pasukan Polis (PGPP).

Other recipients of the PGPP were Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance director Datuk Jalaluddin Abdul Rahman, Internal Security and Public Order director Datuk Seri Muhammad Sabtu Osman and Crime Prevention and Community Security director Datuk Rusli Ahmad.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tuanku Hajah Haminah attended the ceremony held at Istana Negara in Jalan Duta here, during which Home Secretary-General Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar and his deputy Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim were also present.

There were 47 recipients of the Darjah Panglima Setia Pasukan Polis, 94, of the Darjah Pahlawan Pasukan Polis, and 102, of the Pingat Bentara Pasukan Polis.

Tuanku Abdul Halim also awarded the Pingat Keberanian Polis to Sub Insp Zukifli Nor and Detective Sgt Dolah Ahmad.

Zukifli who is based at the Bukit Aman Special Action Unit was instrumental in freeing 30 children and four teachers held hostage by a man armed with a hammer and a machete at a preschool in Muar, Johor in July 2011.

Dolah, who is based at Penang Police Contingent Headquarters’ D9 Special Investigation Division led his team in 15 shootouts and succeeded in overpowering 33 armed criminals in separate incidents. — Bernama