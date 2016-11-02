Authorities urged to act on false claims over cooking oil price

KUCHING: The authorities should take action against those who spread false claims on social media over the price hikes of various types of cooking oil, says Consumer Voice Association Sarawak (Covas).

A quick check with the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) state office here yesterday confirmed that the ministry’s enforcers had no authority to take action against individuals spreading these false claims, but it could act against profiteers.

“The circulation of false cooking oil prices has resulted in confusion among citizens. The relevant authorities should capture and punish the main culprit(s) behind the cause of the anxiety among consumers,” said Covas chairman Michael Tiong, adding that the association was also equally concerned about traders hoarding cooking oil in the hopes of causing artificial price increases.

“People should refrain from buying and hoarding cooking oil because even when a fast-food stall has to serve 50 persons per day, it only needs approximately 15kg of cooking oil per month,” Tiong reasoned.

“How many kilogrammes can you consume per month to make the hoarding worthwhile, even if the price increases by RM1 per kilogramme? Even at 15kg per month, it only results in an increase of RM15 per month. That works out to only an additional RM0.01 per person served.”

However, Tiong acknowledged that the recent increase in both petrol and cooking oil prices might see some eateries try to increase prices or forced to close shop.

“We hope consumers would take a more proactive role in reporting to KPDNKK about such events. As the cost of cooking oil will be added on to food prices, we understand that operators will need to pass on or transfer their expenses or costs to consumers, but the rate must be in line with the increase and there should not be any profiteering in between,” said Tiong.

“We are disappointed that the government has chosen to increase the prices of both basic necessities at the same time – at the beginning of November – which will add certain pressure on the general prices of goods and services. We hope the authorities would take extra stern action on outlets that take advantage of this to increase prices more than needed,” he stressed.