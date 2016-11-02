Banking sector registers stable loan growth of 4.2 pct in Sept

KUCHING: The banking sector’s loan growth in September remained stable with a growth of 4.2 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) as compared to August.

Analysts observed the loan growth in September was supported by lending to businesses as corporate loans inched slightly higher by two per cent y-o-y as compared to 1.9 per cent growth in August.

Supporting the higher corporate lending in September were loans extended to the finance, insurance and business sector and wholesale and retail sectors while the construction and real estate sector registered a lower rate of lending growth.

RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd (RHB Research) in a report yesterday said the loan growth in September was unchanged from the previous month but lower as compared to a 5.6 per cent growth in July.

This comes as the deceleration in growth of household loans were mitigated by the marginal increase in business loans.

“Household sector loans inched lower to a growth of 5.6 per cent y-o-y in September, from a growth rate of 5.7 per cent in August and six per cent growth in July,” it detailled in the report.

“The moderated lending growth was due to a wider margin of decline in loans extended for purchases of passenger cars and a slowdown in loans extended for purchase of residential property in September.”

Nonetheless, RHB Research noted the slowdown in lending for the two segments in household loans were offset by pick-up in credit card loans and a smaller magnitude of decline in loans extended for purchases of consumer durable goods.

As a result, consumption credit inched up to a growth of 1.2 per cent y-o-y in September, from a growth rate of 1.1 per cent in August.

Additionally RHB Research noted the growth of household loans has been on an easing trend after hitting a peak of 13.9 per cent in late 2010.

This moderation was attributed to Bank Negara’s introduction of macroprudential measures in 2012 to rein in the elevated household debt of 89.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) as at end of 2015.

The central bank introduced tighter credit conditions as well as property cooling measures in 2013 to curb property speculation activities.

RHB Research believed stricter credit approval standards in recent months also suggested that growth of household loans is expected to weaken further going forward.

Moreover, slowing lending to the household sector caused by easing housing loans due to more stringent rules on lending to households and curbs on the property market will likely continue in the months ahead although it noted the central bank has eased its monetary policy.

Apart from that, Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (Affin Hwang) in another report said despite Bank Negara Malaysia’s 25 basis points cut in the overnight policy rate (OPR) on July 13, 2016, it observed that there was not a meaningful pick-up in loan applications, approvals and disbursements.

The research firm added the robust issuance of infrastructure project-related corporate bonds has also partly caused weakness in the business loan segment.

Despite that, it believed the expected commencement of some major infrastructure projects in the second half of 2016 (2H16) will continue to drive industry loan growth for business.

In spite of that, Affin Hwang opined its 2016 loan growth forecast of six per cent (based on 6.4 per cent growth from the household sector and 5.5 per cent from the business sector) might not be achievable despite the general strength in domestic economy and sufficient liquidity in the banking system.

With the lower loan growth in the household segment, RHB Research opined that banks were trying to grow their business loans, especially to small and medium enterprises (SME) to cushion the impact.

Nevertheless, it observed that the move has not been successful given that growth of corporate lending also weakened in recent months.

The research firm believed the situation will likely get worse by moderating corporate loan growth due to weakening economic growth.

As a result, RHB Research projected loan growth to slow down to around to 3.7 per cent in 2017 from an estimated growth of 4.3 per cent in 2016.

On top of that, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) believed loans growth for 2016 is expected to be within its expectation of five per cent and subdued for 2017 with no clear catalyst ahead in the immediate or medium term.

The research firm opined further structural and cyclical headwinds such as constricting liquidity environment, narrowing net interest margin for banks, weak capital market activities and elevated credit costs are expected to plague the banking industry in 2017.

Hence, analysts maintained their neutral outlook for the banking sector at this juncture.