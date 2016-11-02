Change to State library’s opening hours

KUCHING : There will be a slight change to the opening hours of Pustaka Negeri Sarawak in Kuching and Miri from Nov 1- 30 due to the holding of public examinations.

The opening hours are as follows: 10am to 9pm (Monday – Friday); and 9am – 6pm (Saturday – Sunday).

The libraries are closed on public holidays.

The library will resume normal opening hours from 10am to 6pm (Monday –Friday ) and 9am to 6pm (Saturday –Sunday ), starting Thursday, Dec 1.

For further information, contact Alya Faeeqah Hamali at 082-442000 ext. 221, email: alyafh@sarawak.gov.my (Kuching) or Sofina Tan at 085-422525 ext. 305 or email sofina@sarawak.gov.my (Miri).