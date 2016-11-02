Companies told to prioritise upskilling and re-skilling

BINTULU: Upskilling and re-skilling the current workforce should be a top priority for all companies in Sarawak.

“The capacity and capability of the state’s workforce will ultimately determine Sarawak’s goal of becoming a developed and high income state by 2030,” said Assistant Minister of Workforce Development and Training Datu Len Talif Salleh.

He said the quality of the state’s workforce was one of the main factors that would have a significant impact on whether Malaysia and Sarawak could achieve their development goals as it would determine whether investments and efforts to enhance infrastructure, attract foreign investments, secure larger markets and so on would bring about the desired outcomes.

“The more innovative and productive our workforce becomes, the greater the likelihood that we will succeed,” he said when officiating at the opening of the ‘Upskilling and Reskilling The State–What You Need to Know’ seminar jointly run by the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) and the Workforce Development Unit (WDU) under the Chief Minister’s Department at Bintulu Promenade Hotel here yesterday.

He noted that both the state and federal governments had developed and made available many programmes and schemes to develop the workforce.

“Many of these schemes and programmes can only be successful if there is greater understanding and participation from the industry,” said Len, who is also Assistant Minister for Environment.

He added that this was why the seminar was held; mainly to increase awareness among industry players and employers of the latest policies, financial schemes and initiatives by the state and federal governments in developing the state’s workforce.

Over 50 participants representing various companies attended the one-day seminar.

Among the programmes highlighted during the event was Graduate Enhancement Training Sarawak (Gets).

According to Len, Gets is an employability enhancement programme offered by the Sarawak state government in collaboration with industry partners whereby unemployed graduates will be attached as Gets interns with a Gets partner company for a period of 12 months.

The company will assign a dedicated mentor and allocate appropriate tasks and responsibilities to help the intern to acquire critical industry relevant skills and experiences, which will enhance his or her employability.

Len said during the 12-month internship, the intern would also be provided with courses for English, soft skills and self-marketing skills.

During the training, the government would also disburse a training allowance of RM1,000 for interns who are degree holders and RM800 for diploma holders.

“For the Gets programme to succeed, we need as many companies as possible to participate as Gets partners,” he said, urging companies to consider the programme seriously as it would also benefit them in weathering current challenging economic conditions.

By becoming a Gets partner, companies could maintain their current business or even expand it with the help of Gets interns without increasing their manpower cost, he pointed out.

“If you want your company’s income to grow, you must also grow the capacity of your workforce, and in this respect, the upskilling of your existing workforce is important,” he said.

However, Len said, not many companies were using their Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) contribution to train and develop their staff, which was an indicator that the level of upskilling activity in Sarawak was still low.

Meanwhile, FMM Sarawak chairman Othman Abdul Rani said FMM Institute Sarawak provided technical and competency training programmes to suit the state’s industrial needs.

“Engineering, maintenance, quality and safety programmes are the main core of FMM Institute technical programmes,” he said.

According to Othman, programmes such as the Certificate for Safety and Health Officer, Certificate for Boilerman, Certificate for Steam Engineer, forklift training and competency in first aid skills are conducted regularly by FMM Institute Sarawak.

He said FMM Institute was incorporated as a separate company of the FMM on Jan 12, 1999.

This was done specifically to expand and focus on training functions, in line with FMM’s objectives of developing potential and enhancing the skills of personnel at every level in the industry.

“This will create a pool of manpower trained in all aspects of industrial skills and management capabilities to face challenges as the country moves into the status of an industrialised nation,” Othman said.

Also present at the seminar was WDU director Dr Abdul Rahman Deen.