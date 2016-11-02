‘Continental Shelf Act 1966 erodes Sarawak’s right over natural resources’

KUCHING: The state government has long surrendered its rights over the natural resources in its water to the federal government by virtue of the Continental Shelf Act 1966.

Bandar Kuching MP Chong Chieng Jen, in saying this yesterday, said Section 3 of the Continental Shelf Act provides: “(1) All rights with respect to the exploration of the continental shelf and the exploitation of its natural resources are hereby vested in Malaysia and shall be exercisable by the Federal Government.”

“In short, the federal government has, through the Continental Shelf Act, acquired the rights over exploration of natural resources in Sarawak water,” he said in a press statement.

Chong, who is also state DAP chairman and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, added that all rights and ownership of petroleum whether on-shore or off-shore of Malaysia should be vested in a corporation by virtue of Petroleum Development Act 1974.

He said Section 2(1) of the Petroleum Development Act provides: “The entire ownership in, and the exclusive rights, powers, liberties and privileges of exploring, exploiting, winning and obtaining petroleum whether on-shore or off-shore of Malaysia shall be vested in a Corporation to be incorporated under the Companies Act 1965, or under the law relating to incorporation of companies.”

After the passing of this Act, he said Petronas was incorporated and given the exclusive rights and ownership of all petroleum in Malaysia including that in Sarawak.

Thereafter, in 1976, the Sarawak government entered into the Production Sharing Agreement with Petronas agreeing to a five per cent of oil and gas royalties, he added.

“Therefore, with or without the Territorial Sea Act, the oil and gas rights has long been sold out by the Sarawak government to the federal government. One point to note, all these laws taking away the rights and wealth of Sarawak were tabled and passed by the BN government and Sarawak BN had many federal ministers who had a part to play in approving the laws.”

Whether the Territorial Sea Act amounted to an encroachment of Sarawak’s boundary or otherwise, he said it would be a matter of legal interpretation of the provisions of the Act. He said the only body which could give a final and conclusive interpretation to the said Act was the Federal Court.

More importantly, he said the Territorial Sea Act “is just a re-affirmation of the agreed arrangement on Sarawak’s boundary between the Sarawak government and the federal government.”

“That is why a BN federal minister from Peninsular Malaysia tabled the Bill and a Sarawak BN deputy minister seconded it. The Bill was also debated before a Sarawakian Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, who allowed it to be debated and passed. Wan Junaidi has since been promoted to a full federal minister.

“If Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem and the Sarawak government are serious and confident about their views that the Territorial Sea Act is unconstitutional and that by virtue of the said Act, the federal government has unlawfully encroached upon the territory of Sarawak, it serves no purpose for Adenan to only talk big in Sarawak but does nothing in Parliament.”

As such, Chong suggested that Adenan do the followings:

1. Instruct anyone of the federal ministers from Sarawak BN to table a Bill in Parliament to repeal the Territorial Sea Act;

2. Challenge the constitutionality of the said Territorial Sea Act in Federal Court on ground of unconstitutionality;

3. Withdraw from Barisan Nasional and make the Umno-led BN the opposition.

He said if Adenan did not carry out any of the above-mentioned measures, he could pass another 100 motions in the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) or repeat his argument another 100 times in Sarawak, but the Act would still be a valid Act.

“I thus call upon Adenan to stop play-acting but take real action. Everyday’s delay in him taking real action is everyday’s loss of oil revenue to Sarawak.

“He may be friendly to Umno/BN leaders, but such friendliness should not be at the expense of Sarawak’s interest,” added Chong.