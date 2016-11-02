Council takes action against street beggars

TAWAU: The Welfare Department here carried out three operations against street and five-foot-way beggars in October and will continue to do so from time to time.

Tawau Municipal Council (TMC) president Datuk Alijus Sipil said the presence of beggars in the municipality portrayed a bad image for Tawau and needed to be addressed effectively.

During a full council meeting on Monday, Alijus indicated on the need to know whether the beggars are the same people or working as a syndicate.

Members at the full board meeting were told that the beggars are the ‘palau’ people and basically the same people. The board was also informed that those who were caught were sent to Semporna but somehow returned to Tawau to carry on with their activities.

They would usually beg for money from passers-by at five-foot-ways, in front of banks, at the traffic circle near the Al-Kautar mosque, at Sabindo and Fajar Complex areas.

Parti Gerakan vice president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah has pointed out that the problem of foreign beggars here not only damaged the image of the town but also created social problems.

He said the foreign beggars may be mistaken as part of the lifestyle of Tawau residents by tourists.

Thus, he strongly urged the Tawau Municipal Council, Immigration Department and Welfare Department to solve this problem as soon as possible rather than let it lingers on.