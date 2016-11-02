Deepavali celebrated in Miri on a grand scale this year

MIRI: This year’s Deepavali celebration here was a quite a grand one likely because it fell on a Saturday – a rest for the majority of Sarawakians.

For the record, Deepavali is not a public holiday in Sarawak.

School-children had more time to visit their Indian friends and join in the festivities.

“This year, more Indians got to celebrate the occasion as the celebration date was on Oct 29 – a Saturday.

“This also enabled more friends from other communities to visit us and celebrate Deepavali together as one big family,” Miri Indian Association (MIA) president Karambir Singh said when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

Karambir, who is a city councillor, celebrated the ‘Festival of Light’ with his family on a moderate scale at their residence in Tanjong Lobang.

It was still a festive and enjoyable day for them, as they welcomed and entertained a steady stream of friends and well-wishers during the open house.

The guests included former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan and his wife Datuk Lorna, Assistant Minister for Tourism Datuk Lee Kim Shin, Miri Resident Antonio Kahti Galis and Piasau assemblyman Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Assistant Minister for Solidarity Rosey Yunus commented recently that schools in Sarawak would get Deepavali day off, just like their counterparts in Peninsular Malaysia, for the first time ever.

“This is a partial recognition of Deepavali in Sarawak, which we appreciate,” Karambir said, still hoping for the state government to declare Deepavali as a public holiday, just like in Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

Karambir’s Deepavali open house was made even merrier when his wife Parveen Kaur and her dancing team showcased up a lively ‘Bhangra’ dance performance.