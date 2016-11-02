Enriching culture of innovation will result in better public services — Ali Hamsa

PUTRAJAYA: Enriching the culture of innovation will result in more efficient, timely and effective delivery of government services, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa.

He said civil servants should be constructive and critical in finding creative and innovative solutions to promote the country’s competitiveness, both nationally and globally.

“The culture of innovation with an approach of thinking outside the box is important for civil servants, especially officers and staff under the Prime Minister’s Department (PMD) in achieving the the government’s aspirations and policies,” he said in his speech for the PMD’s Day of Innovation and Excellence 2016 (HIK 2016) here.

Ali’s speech at the event themed ‘Shaping Innovation Excellence’, which was opened by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Nancy Shukri, was read out by PMD Senior Deputy Secretary-General Tan Sri Othman Mahmood.

Ali said the organising of HIK 2016 proved the commitment of PMD staff to continue to cultivate innovation and excellence, to increase efficiency in daily office tasks as well as in sports and social aspects.

The programme also encourages best practices in smart partnerships among employees, departments and agencies under the PMD to improve the quality of service delivery, image and credibility of the PMD to customers and stakeholders. — Bernama