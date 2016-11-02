Exempt all RAS flights from hike in Passenger Service Charges – Lee

MIRI: The federal government should exempt all Rural Air Service (RAS) flights, irrespective of the airports in Sarawak, from the proposed revised Passenger Service Charges (PSC)

with effect from Jan 1 next year instead of confining it to short takeoff-and-landing (STOL) rural airports.

Assistant Minister for Land and Air Transportation and Safety and Assistant Minister for Tourism, Datuk Lee Kim Shin made this call when asked to comment on the latest announcement by Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) in the revision.

“All RAS flights with Twin Otter aircraft should be exempted even though they may operate from Kuching, Sibu or Miri airport to STOL airports,” he said.

Lee pointed out that RAS passengers should be spared from any further burden as this is the only mode of transport for them to commute from rural to town destinations and vice-versa.

“They have no choice but to use the RAS, and the government should really consider this,” he said.

Lee said any PSC rates should be competitive and imposed on passengers – a general practice to cover cost of running airports throughout the world.

Assistant Minister for Welfare and Community Wellbeing, Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, concurred that all RAS flights should be exempted from the revision, arguing that Limbang is generally served by ATR aircraft (bigger than Twin Otter).

Limbang is landlocked so travellers either fly out to Miri by ATR aircraft operated by MASWings, or travel by land through Brunei to get to Miri or Lawas.

MASWings currently operates RAS for Sarawak and Sabah, imposing RM50 as Fuel Surcharge and RM9 as Airport Tax on top of air fare, excluding administrative or other charges.

All-in-One-way fare from RM80 comprises RM21 for Base Fare, Fuel Surcharge (RM50) and Airport Tax (RM9) excluding administrative fee of RM20 if applicable.

Mavcom said it had revised the passenger service charges (PSC), or airport tax in Malaysia, and introduced a new and lower PSC tier for travel to Asean countries to cope with the cost of airport operations.

The revised rates are RM11 for domestic flights (from RM6 at klia2 and RM9 at all other airports), and RM35 for flights to Asean countries from

all airports in Malaysia (currently RM32 at klia2 and RM65 at KLIA).

For flights to international destinations excluding Asean, the PSC is RM50 (up from RM32) for departures from klia2 and RM73 (from RM65) for departures from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and other airports.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) does not charge PSC at STOL ports in Sabah and Sarawak for flights under the RAS which facilitates air connectivity of rural areas in East Malaysia.

The revised rates will come into effect on Jan 1, 2017 and would be applicable to tickets issued from that date onwards.

Tickets issued before Jan 1, 2017 will not be subjected to the new rates even if the date of travel takes place on or after Jan 1, 2017,” it said.