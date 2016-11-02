Latest News World 

Female student killed in Canada school stabbing attack

A young man stabbed two female students at their high school in western Canada, killing one and wounding the other. -AFP/Getty

MONTREAL: A young man stabbed two female students at their high school in western Canada on Tuesday, killing one and wounding the other, who was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

The incident took place in Abbotsford on the US border, some 70 kilometers (45 miles) east of Vancouver, with the attacker arrested on the spot, city police chief Bob Rich told broadcaster CBC.

Police were dispatched to Abbotsford Senior Secondary School just after 2:00 pm (2100 GMT) following reports of an assault in progress, a police statement said.

The school and an adjacent middle school were locked down as a precaution, police said.

Officials did not release the identities of the victims or the attacker.

CBC cited Rich as saying the attacker did not appear to be a student at the school and may not have had any connection to the victims.

“Who he is (and) what was driving him is very much a matter for investigators at this time,” Rich said. – AFP

