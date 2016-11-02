Fire victims get food aid from Hope place

KUCHING: Fire victims at Kampung Melayu in Kota Samarahan receive some rations from Hope Place yesterday.

In a press statement issued yesterday, the founder of Hope Place, Kelvin Wan handed over to victim Hamzani Seman rice, salt, cooking oil, sugar, biscuits, noodles, Milo, water, blankets, mattresses, pillows and clothes.

Wan said he received a call from the victim asking for help.

The victim’s house was totally destroyed in the fire that broke out around 10.30pm.

They are staying at their relatives’ house.

The Welfare Department had also extended assistance to them.

Hope Place is an NGO that visits the poor and less fortunate families to provide essential food like rice, cooking oil, sugar, salt, biscuits and noodles.

Many of these families or individuals barely earn enough to get through the month, and are grateful to have basic necessities delivered to them.

Hope Place provides milk powder, oats and diapers to families with special needs children, elderly or disabled persons.