Foiled illegal logging ops used ‘kuda-kuda’ system to ferry logs

KUCHING: Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) enforcement personnel from the One-Stop Compliance Centre (OSCC) at Ulu Oya Road were surprised when they discovered the method used by an illegal logging operation at Pulau Dudong near Sibu to transport logs from the felling site on Monday

“The long disused ‘kuda-kuda’ system was used by the perpetrators of this illegal operation. This raid yielded a total of 302 short logs of the Benuang species, ranging from 1.3 to 2.6 metres long, with total volume estimated at about 10 cubic metres (m3).”

The enforcement operation was carried out on Monday.

“Subsequent to confirming that no licence had been issued to extract timber in the said area, the logs were detained,” SFC said in a statement yesterday.

“Benuang is a lesser-known timber species found in secondary forests. The illegal felling of this species is indicative of the increasing desperation of illegal loggers in that they are now sourcing such materials from secondary forests as a result of tight enforcement within the Permanent Forest Estate,” SFC added.

A report was lodged at Sibu Jaya Police Station yesterday. The case will be handed over to the relevant authority for further investigation and disposal.