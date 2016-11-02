Govt loses over RM10 mln due to smuggling of subsidised LPG

KUALA LUMPUR: The government lost about RM10.5 million up to August this year due to the smuggling of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK), Datuk Henry Sum Agong said the amount was based on the value of the seized subsidised LPG across the country.

He said the ministry with the cooperation of the National Revenue Recovery Enforcement Team (NRRET) and other government agencies had conducted ‘Op Gasak’ to combat LPG smuggling activities.

“Up to last Aug 31, 198 attempts to smuggle out subsidised LPG were foiled, with the value of the seized LPG estimated at RM5.763 million,” he said in reply to a question from Izani Husin (PAS-Pengkalan Chepa) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting, here, today.

To a supplementary question from Datuk Normala Abdul Samad (BN-Pasir Gudang) on enforcement to control cooking oil price hiking, Henry said the ministry was always collaborating with Friends Of KPDNKK in channelling of information on product price increase.

“Members of the public including village heads and penghulu should also channel information if they come across traders who indiscriminately raise prices, particularly of cooking oil,” he said. – Bernama