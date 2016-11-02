Implementation of new road charges runs smoothly

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Johor: The implementation of road charges (RC) at the two land entrances into Johor, at the Johor Causeway and Second Link, ran smoothly yesterday, and generally, road users understood the new system and complied.

Checks at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex on the Second Link found most users were aware of the new charges beginning at midnight last night.

Self-employed Lim Wee Poh, 50, said he learned about the new RC a few months ago, and there was no problem on its first day of implementation, with the immigration process at the complex also running smoothly.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Fauzi Mohamed Nor, 56, who said he often came into Malaysia to visit his family, also felt that the charges were reasonable.

“Since I knew about this a few months ago, I was ready with the adequate amount stored in my Touch N ‘Go card and did not encounter any problems,” said the technician when met yesterday.

Meanwhile, Kamariah Seman, 75, who comes down to Johor once a week, said although she was aware of its implementation a few months ago, she didn’t expect it to begin yesterday.

“I was surprised today, normally we don’t have to pay. I would like to request for the charge to be lowered, don’t make it too heavy, we know that fuel is also expensive, I hope it’s possible to be reduced,” she said.

Meanwhile, state police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the traffic situation at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex was smooth without any bottlenecks.

He said traffic policeman were also stationed in both areas to monitor and ensure the smooth flow of traffic. — Bernama