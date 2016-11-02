Inaugural Sarawak Games in preparation for Sukma

KUCHING: The Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) is planning to organise Sukan Sarawak (SUKSA) or Sarawak Games in October or November next year as part of the state’s preparations for the 2018 Sukma in Perak.

Seven to eight of the 19 compulsory sports in Sukma will be competed.

“These sports will be among the compulsory sports which offer the most gold medals.

“Athletics and swimming have been identified and we have yet to identify the other sports,” said SSC CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee after conducting a briefing on elite, excellence and development centre coaches with sports associations at a local hotel over the weekend.

The briefing was attended by 36 officers from sports associations, SSC and Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS).

“We have targeted seven sports and may add another if the budget is there. My panel of sports experts will sit down and plan for the other targeted sports,” he told The Borneo Post.

Ong, who is also MSNS director, said he is expecting 47 golds from seven targeted sports and one gold each from the other 17 sports to have a realistic target of finishing as the overall champions in the 19th Sukma.

During the briefing, Ong said SSC and MSNS will continue to monitor the performance of the athletes and coaches through the KPI (Key Performance Indicators) system which was implemented in January this year.

“We do not want to see PE (Pusat Elite) coaches coaching athletes at grass roots level and athletes being paid allowances even though they did not attend training.

“Coaches from development and excellence centres will be promoted to elite coaches and athletes who perform well can also make the elite squad,” he added.

Under the KPI system, Ong said MSNS had discontinued the services of some coaches who were not performing or not meeting the expectations.

Ong also urged sports associations to increase the base of their athletes so that there is a bigger pool to seect the best for the Sukma squads.

To achieve this objective, he said SSC will be working very closely with MSNS, Sarawak Education Dept, USPTN and sports associations.

“As an incentive to centres in schools which produce good athletes, we shall provide equipment support,” said Ong.

The sports associations were also directed to submit their Year 2017 Plan to MSNS by end of Nov so that MSNS coordinators can use it as reference for planning purposes.

The Year 2017 Plan should include organising/participation of competitions at school, age groups, local, state, national and international levels, courses for coaches and technical officials, supplements and equipments.

Ong said SSC/MSNS will be doing the selection trials for the 2018 Sukma in certain sports which have not been faring well.

“We have already set up the Milestone for Sukma 2018.

“Sukma XIX is only 18 months away and we need to plan early and prepare for our challenge,” added Ong.