Indonesia to help Malaysian fishermen during emergencies

KEMAMAN: The Indonesian Embassy in Malaysia is willing to cooperate and help local fishermen if they face any problems or emergencies in the republic’s waters.

Its representative, Yusron Ambary said the collaboration included handling threats at sea such as encroachment and robbery cases which required security forces intervention.

“We will help them if they are facing emergency (cases). If we detect encroachment cases and so on, we will contact the relevant authorities for the next course of action.

“We will render the necessary assistance just like the Malaysian government helps our people, such as in the case where our fishermen were drifting at sea in Malaysian waters on Oct 22,” he said.

Yusron was speaking to reporters at the ‘Samudera Aman’ Military Exercise Series 2/2016 at the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Maritime Base here today.

Also present was MMEA Eastern Region Maritime director First Admiral Datuk Mamu Said Alee.

A total of 250 MMEA officers and members from three states in the east coast participated in the drill conducted in the waters off Kemaman, involving 10 ships and 14 boats.

Mamu Said said the exercise served as a benchmark to gauge the agency’s competency and strengths including their assets in conducting integrated operations, as well as to boost the Maritime community’s confidence towards MMEA. – Bernama