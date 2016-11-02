Information Dept urged to accurately relay state’s stand on rights

KUCHING: The state Information Department must deliver the right message to the public about the state’s efforts to regain its autonomy.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said this during the appreciation-cum-prize-giving ceremony for winners of an essay writing competition on nationalism and the state-level Innovation Awards competition which was held at the State Information Office on Monday.

“We want what was agreed in the Malaysia Agreement 1963. It was not that Sarawak wanted to leave Malaysia,” he emphasised, adding that the state was fighting for state autonomy.

He also said the state information department had been delivering the right message about the government’s policies and that the agency has been playing its role to connect the people and the government.

He also recognised the department for its crucial role in helping the state Barisan Nasional (BN) to win 72 out of 82 seats during the last state elections.

On the essay competition, Abang Johari said essay writing was a way for people to voice their opinions and enables the government to hear the voice of the people.

He noted today’s younger generation thinks differently and the government should try to understand them.

He also said the essay writing competition could promote patriotism.

Meanwhile, concerning the three teachers’ training colleges in Sarawak which will be closed down, Abang Johari said the state government had tasked Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah to discuss with the federal government

about keeping these institutions open.

He also noted that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak had earlier agreed that 90 per cent of teaching positions in the state would be filled by locals.

Meanwhile, Information Department state director Abang Sardon Abang Hashim who was also present at the function said the response to this year’s competition was good.

The organiser received 106 entries for the National Month category and 727 entries for the essay writing category.

Eleven recipients of the state-level Innovation Awards will go on to contest at the national level competition.