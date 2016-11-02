Johari: Govt still subsidising RM400 mln for fuel

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is still subsidising RM400 million for fuel despite the latest increase in retail prices, Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani said.

Beginning yesterday, petrol prices are up 15 sen each from last month, with RON95 petrol retailing at RM1.95 per litre from RM1.80, diesel RM1.90 per litre from RM1.75 and RON97 RM2.30 per litre from RM2.15.

Johari said the current retail prices for fuel were calculated based on the average price for October which saw a higher increase than what the government set for retail purchase.

“Based on the October price, actually the price increase is supposed to be 20 sen.

“But Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak feels that we should reduce a little bit (the increase) because we can’t increase too much,” he said.

He told this to reporters on the sidelines of the Asian Strategic Leadership Institute’s 21st Malaysian Capital Market Summit here yesterday.

Johari said apart from global oil price, another factor taken into account in calculating the fuel price was the ringgit’s movement against the US dollar as a stronger ringgit against the greenback would help in lowering the fuel price.

Since Dec 1, 2014, the government, through the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry, has implemented the managed float system to set the prices of petrol and diesel following the removal of fuel subsidies. — Bernama