Joseph Entulu clarifies what he meant by 100 per cent support

SIBU: Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy president Datuk Joseph Entulu clarifies his statement in a recent open letter of him viewing his victory in the just concluded Triennial Delegates Conference (TDC) as 100 per cent support from everyone – as wanting to see unity in the party for it to move forward.

“I clearly said I view my victory as 100 per cent support from everyone. I did not say I got 100 per cent support. In fact, ‘I view’ in Malay would be ‘Saya Menganggap’. Then, I followed with a sentence ‘that is the only way forward’.

“Meaning, I do not want to create groups in my mental faculty – group A or group B. That means, regardless of whether they voted for me or not – I want them to be considered 100 per cent supporting me.

“That means, I want unity in the party – that is the meaning of the sentence when I said, ‘I view my victory as 100 per cent support from all delegates and so on’,” he explained yesterday.

Entulu said he recently read from a WhatsApp message forwarded to him, stating that his (Entulu) claim was very untrue as he only got 12.5 per cent majority compared to his opponent Datuk Joseph Salang.

“We all know that as I have 184 votes, while Salang garnered 143 votes. So, the meaning of what I am saying is very clear, unless we want to twist it. What I mean is I don’t want to regard some people as my supporters and some not.

“I want unity in the party and therefore, I just say I just regard everyone as supporting me,” Entulu, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, clarified.

On a different matter, he still stood by his recent statement for all PRS parliamentarians (MPs) to be renominated, unless they do not want to serve anymore.

The Selangau MP said there is nothing wrong with the suggestion, looking at the result of the 13th general election and the recent delegates conference, adding “we must refer to that”.

Salang is the MP for Julau, while the other parliamentarians from the party are Sri Aman MP Masir Kujat, Lubok Antu MP Datuk William Nyalau Badak, Kanowit MP Datuk Aaron Aro Dagang and Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

Entulu pointed out that Nyalau lost by just one vote in the TDC before the recount.

“In fact, he won in the first count, but the election committee did some recounting for whatever reason, we don’t know – he (Nyalau) lost by one vote to Datuk John Sikie,” he said, pointing out all four out of six MPs won in the TDC.

He said in the case of him and Salang – one of them had to lose.

Entulu, however, said in the case of Nyalau, he could not be regarded as a loser as it was just a mere vote.

“That is all for the recounting, which delegates have difficulty in accepting,” he said

“So, I still stand by my statement that as far as MP incumbents are concerned – they should be renominated unless, they don’t want to serve anymore,” he reiterated.

Towards this end, he hoped from now on, the focus would be in getting PRS members and supporters united, instead of misinterpreting or purposely skewing any statement.

He said he had made his statement in an open letter and not through the social media because he did not want it to be ‘edited’ by someone with intention to viral it and turning it into an issue.

Meanwhile, on Entulu’s interpretation on the delegates’message during the recent TDC that all PRS parliamentarians should be retained, PRS Youth had said it was important for MPs to have the capability to discharge their duty to achieve a good rating in their Key Performance Index (KPI).