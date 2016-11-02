JPJ fines eight overloaded lorries at old Bau Road

SIBU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) on Sunday acted against eight overloaded lorries at the old Bau Road, following public complaints that the heavy vehicles were damaging it.

State JPJ assistant director (Enforcement) Albert Clement said the drivers were issued notices and compounded a maximum of RM300 for illegal extension.

“They are given 10 days to restore their vehicles to the original height.

“On technical aspect, Prohibited Gazette 1 (PG1) notices were issued to these drivers,” Albert told The Borneo Post yesterday when asked about action taken against overloaded lorries plying the old Bau Road.

He added another notice would be issued if the drivers fail to carry out remedial action within a stated period.

Action could be taken under Section 19 (1)(b) Overloading of Commercial Vehicle Licensing Act 1987 where an offender is liable to a fine not less than RM1,000 and not more than RM10,000 besides Rules 92 (1) under Road Transport Act 1987.

Albert also disclosed that for the first nine months of this year, JPJ acted on 1,113 lorries with illegal extensions across Sarawak.

Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh recently called on the relevant authorities to take action against overloaded lorries at old Bau Road.

Miro said the heavy vehicles, mainly overloaded with quarry stones, were the main culprits behind the damage to the road.

He suggested that the police and state Road Transport Department (JPJ) step up enforcement to rid the road of overloaded lorries.

According to the assemblyman, the old Bau Road was a R3 standard road, which meant the total load (weight of vehicle plus its load) must not exceed 15 tonnes.

But he had observed that total load up to 100 tonnes was not a rare thing to see at the old Bau Road.