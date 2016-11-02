Lonesome Elvis in last eight

SIBU: Rising star Elvis Wong lived dangerously while title contender Mark Yeo was unceremoniously dumped out of the inaugural Club Cue Repok Invitational Snooker Championship held in Sarikei Kelab Cue Repok Centre on Monday night.

Wong, 2015 Sibu Executive 3 Snooker Invitational champion, had to deep dig before overcoming the flamboyant Jeremy Ku from Miri 3-2 to qualify for the quarter-final.

Wong took the first set with relative ease but the stubborn Ku, Miri’s top player, refused to throw in the towel as he bagged the second and third frames.

The 33-year-old Sarikei-born Wong grabbed the fourth frame at 62-41 to even the score at 2-2.

In the deciding frame, it was a ding dong battle all the way. With only three coloured balls remaining, Ku found himself ‘snoked’ with the cueball hiding behind the black.

Try as he did and it took Ku four attempts before he finally broke loose but, by then, he had lost a precious 15 points to concede defeat at 33-50.

Yeo, Sibu’s top player, had been on a roll lately and was highly fancied to qualify for the final.

However, he surprisingly found himself on the receiving end after he lost 1-3 to Kuching’s Tan Chin Yong.

“It’s just not my day. I made far too many unforced errors and I must admit that Tan is also playing a better game,” he said.

Among the quarter-finalists is the evergreen James Giam from Kuching, the tournament’s oldest player.

The other four Kuching players who advanced to the quarter-finals are Edmund Bong, Rolando Lim, Ricardo Sim and Jacob Wong.

Sibu, sending over 20 players, only has Jee Chau Hui left standing after he edged Kuching’s Jet Lee 3-1.

The tournament winner will bring home RM2,500, the runner-up RM1000, losing semi-finalists RM500 each and losing quarter-finalists RM100 each.