Malaysia men’s world challenge fizzles out

KUALA LUMPUR: The country’s challenge at the 2016 Men’s Squash World Championship ended after the only player left standing, Mohd Nafiizwan Adnan lost in the third round of the tournament held at Wadi Degla Club in Cairo, Egypt late Monday (early Tuesday Malaysia time).

Mohd Nafiizwan, however put up a sizzling performance against 15th seed Fares Dessouky of Egypt before losing 3-2 (11-13, 11-6, 6-11, 12-10 and 6-11 in the match which lasted about 99 minutes, according to the tournament website www.wadideglaworldsquashchamps.com.

Dessouky will meet his fellow compatriot, Ramy Ashour in the quarterfinals on Wednesday after the three-time world champion defeated Daryl Selby of England, 11-6, 8-11, 11-5 and 11-8 in another third round match.

Earlier, Mohd Nafiizwan who is unseeded, pulled off a major upset by defeating third seed and world number three player, Omar Mosaad of Egypt in the second round on Saturday. Four other Malaysians – Ng Eain Yow, Mohd Addeen Idrakie Bakhtiar, Mohd Syafiq Kamal and Ivan Yuen failed to enter the main draw of the RM1.362 million tournament after going down in the qualifying round. — Bernama