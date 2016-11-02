Mavcom’s PSC revision garners mixed views from analysts

KUCHING: The Malaysian Aviation Commission’s (MAVCOM) recent announcement of a revision to the passenger service charges (PSC) applicable for airports in Malaysia has garnered mixed views from analysts on the overall impact on the industry.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd (Affin Hwang) opined in its transport and logistics sector update that on the whole, the impact of the new PSC is relatively muted for AirAsia Bhd (AirAsia), given the group’s Asean-centric portfolio.

“However, yields could be compressed with rising competition as airlines that hub at KLIA presently like Malindo Airlines and Malaysia Airlines Bhd could slash passenger fares in line with the lower PSC,” the research firm said.

Affin Hwang noted that as for AirAsia X Bhd (AirAsia X), the impact is slightly positive despite the increase as the group continues to enjoy a significant cost advantage (RM23) against long-haul flights hubbing at KLIA, which will remain supportive of its load factor.

Meanwhile, the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) believed that it is likely that AirAsia would pass on the PSC charges to consumers.

MIDF Research has however noted that the standardisation of PSC rates for domestic and Asean destinations could result a slight narrowing (the research arm estimated two to three per cent) in fares between AirAsia and the group’s full service carrier (FSC) competitors.

The research arm has nevertheless, pointed out that the weighted average increase in PSC charges between domestic, Asean and long haul represents only three per cent of AirAsia’s average fares which stands at RM160 in financial year 2016 (FY16).

“In addition, the announcement on PSC rates would remove uncertainly pertaining to the quantum of increase,” it said.

As for AirAsia X, MIDF Research highlighted that impacting Malaysia AirAsia X (MAAX) would be an RM18 increase for long haul flights out of KLIA2 to RM50.

The research arm believed that it is a norm for airlines to pass PSC charges to consumers.

“That said, the increase represents only 2.7 per cent of AirAsia X’s average fare which stood at RM546 in FY16,” it noted.

Coupled with the removal of fuel surcharges in FY15 and fares being at a visible discount to the group’s FSC peers, the research arm did not foresee any major impact on demand.

On the other hand, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) maintained a ‘neutral’ view for AirAsia as the hike of domestic and international rates for KLIA2 would be minimal considering that most of AirAsia’s international flights (circa 70 per cent) are flown towards the Asean region which will fall under the new RM35 Asean segment – allowing AirAsia to keep their competitive pricings.

While it is possible that there could be a shift in passengers away from AirAsia towards other airlines due to the more ‘level playing field’, Kenanga Research opined that AirAsia has high chances of holding up their passenger numbers citing Malindo Airlines and Tiger Airways’ shift in operations from KLIA2 towards KLIA Main in March 15, 2016.

The research arm noted that despite these two operating in the higher PSC KLIA Main, their shifts in operations are evident through improving KLIA Main traffic numbers from April to August showing increasing monthly year on year (y-o-y) improvements (two per cent to 26 per cent) against negative y-o-y performance in January-March (-9 per cent to -13 per cent).

Under MAVCOM’s guidance, Kenanga Research only expected KLIA2 international rates to rise to RM73 in FY18.

Hence, after adjusting for the differences, the research arm’s FY17E earnings were brought lower by 10 per cent to RM100 million.

The research arm noted that the worst-case scenario would be if new Asean benchmark rates of RM35 are implemented for MARCS PSC without the breach of existing operating agreement – causing further reduction to FY17 core net profit (CNP) to RM72 million.

“Meanwhile, we make no changes to AirAsia’s earnings forecasts,” it said.

On a more upbeat note, Affin Hwang stated that the overall impact is slightly positive for Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), although the hike quantum would have disappointed the consensus which had expected higher increases.

It further stated that a major downside was the introduction of the Asean category at KLIA, which would reduce PSC by 46 per cent to RM35, in line with KLIA2.

“Asean routes make up approximately 40 per cent of the total traffic at KLIA. While it’s reasonable to assume an immediate pick-up in passenger volume given the lower PSC, it’s unlikely that the passenger growth would be strong enough to make up for the shortfall.

“That aside, any shortfall in PSC collection would typically be compensated by the Government as per its operating agreement through a financial mechanism called Marginal Cost Support (MARCS).

“However, it remains unclear if the PSC shortfall in the Asean routes will be compensated at this juncture, given that the MARCS that has accrued since 2014 remains uncollected to date,” the research firm said

Affin Hwang assumed that the shortfall will be compensated by the Government for now, and anything to the contrary would be a huge downside risk to MAHB’s earnings.

As for MIDF Research, the research arm opined that the PSC revision is neutral on MAHB’ earnings as its calculations indicated that PSC revenue could see only a minor net increase of 1.1 per cent (+RM61.5 million) based on FY16F PSC revenue.

The research arm’s estimate was derived by multiplying the change in PSC rates against departures by airports (KLIA, KLIA2 and other airports) as well as destination (Asean, Non-Asean and domestic).

“Then, we assume that there is a fair chance (50 per cent) that MAHB could negotiate with the government to be compensated by MARCS as the revised PSC rate for Asean at KLIA and other airports of RM35 would be significantly lower than the RM71 stated in its operating agreement,” it said.

On the whole, faced with the unenvious task of setting a rate which would have direct implications on multiple stakeholders consisting of the travelling public, airlines and the airport operator, MIDF Research opined that the revisions are well-balanced and conducive for overall growth in the aviation industry.

“Consumers and airlines would not be much worse off with the revision representing an average increase of only 2.7 per cent in fares for domestic, Asean and long haul travel based on FY16 average fares for AAX and AirAsia.

“In addition, the long standing debate regarding the difference in PSC rates for KLIA and KLIA2 would be somewhat resolved with rates being on par for domestic and Asean sectors.

“Meanwhile, the pricing gap for long haul is reduced from 103 per cent to 43 per cent,” the research arm said.