Mawan and friends in process of rejoining PDP

KUCHING: Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and partyless Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan and his supporters are in the process of unification, says its supreme council member Alexander Asing.

He said both PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and Mawan had held talks recently on a possible unification.

“They have met recently and in principle have agreed that Tan Sri William Mawan will be accepted into his former party,” Asing said when contacted yesterday.

When pressed for more details, Asing said the party would accept Mawan if he applied to join the party he once helmed.

“What is important is that the door for Tan Sri William Mawan to return to PDP is now open. So now it’s only for him to apply so that the party’s supreme council can hold an official meeting to accept him into the party,” said Asing.

Asing, who is also a political secretary to the chief minister, said PDP had no qualms about accepting former members who have left the party together with Mawan.

“We hope that this unification process will come to fruition as it can further strengthen us and the BN in general,” added Asing.

It is believed that such talks were crucial for both PDP and Mawan as he (Mawan) is the current MP for Saratok, a seat that is traditionally allocated to PDP.

As for Mawan, he is still seen as a winnable candidate to defend the seat for the BN in the coming 14th General Election.

An insider meanwhile said the unification talk was necessary as both PDP and Mawan needed each other.

He said to get the momentum going, many members of Teras and PDP were contemplating to hold ‘feel good’ activities for like-minded members.

“One of these will be a pre-Christmas party in line with the spirit of give-and-take as well as forgiveness and accepting it. The pre-Christmas party may be held tentatively in the middle of December in Kuching,” he said.

He added that many members were already moving towards ‘unity in spirit’ when they issued statements on the need to consolidate for the greater good of BN solidarity.

Mawan has been partyless after winning Pakan in the last state election, standing as direct BN candidate.

He and his supporters subsequently tried to join PBB but their request was turned down.

However, two of his former colleagues from PDP and Teras namely Rosey Yunus (Bekenu) and Paulus Palu Gumbang (Batu Danau) have been accepted by PBB.

Meanwhile, Teras acting president Datuk Peter Nansian when contacted said he was not aware of such talks between PDP leaders and Mawan.