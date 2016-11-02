Maxis’ letters of offer for spectrum assignments to have ‘negligible financial impact’

KUCHING: Maxis Bhd’s (Maxis) letters of offer from Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) with regards to the 900 megahertz (MHz) and 1,800MHz spectrum assignments has been projected by analysts to have ‘negligible financial impact’ on the group.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Maxis announced that the group’s relevant wholly owned subsidiaries licensed under the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998 have accepted the letters of offer from the MCMC for the spectrum assignments of two times of 10MHz of 900MHz and two times 20MHz of 1,800MHz for a lump sum full settlement fee of RM816.75 million.

The research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga Research) believed the funding is likely to be raised via the recently announced Unrated Sukuk Murabahah Programme (which allowed Maxis to raise an aggregate nominal value of up to RM10 billion over tenure of up to 30 years) with proceeds used to finance its internal re-organisation exercise, capital expenditure (capex), working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, as well as refinancing any Sukuk Murabahah.

Kenanga Research noted that Maxis has issued the first series of the Sukuk Murabahah amounting to RM840 million in July followed by another RM500 million (second series) in late October.

The research arm has lowered its Maxis’ financial year 2016/2017 estimate (FY16E/FY17E) core profit after tax and minority interest (PATAMI) by 0.1 per cent/0.8 per cent to RM1.86 billion/RM1.91 billion after imputing a slightly higher financing cost as well as the direct expenses.

Kenanga Research noted that the spectrum fee, meanwhile, is expected to be amortised through the spectrums’ useful life of 15 years.

It further noted that balance-sheet-wise, the group’s net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) ratio is expected to surge to 1.9-fold by the end FY16 versus 1.68-fold as of end third quarter of 2016 (3Q16).

The research arm has however pointed out that Maxis’ FY16 dividend is expected to be capped at 15 sen per share due to the group’s free cash flow (FCF) constraint but is expected to revert back to 20 sen dividend per share (DPS) in FY17.

“Note that Maxis’ dividend policy is to reward its shareholders with a minimum 75 per cent of its consolidated profit after tax but capped at available FCF,” the research arm said.