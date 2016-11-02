Motorcyclist dies in collision with 4×4 vehicle

BETONG: An elderly man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a four-wheel-drive (4×4) vehicle in a road accident at Km1, Jalan Pusa near here yesterday.

The deceased identified as Dabong Marais, 72, who died on the spot, from Lorong 3 of Pusa Resettlement Scheme was riding a motorcycle alone when the accident happened at 6am.

It is understood that the accident happened when he entered the opposite lane to overtake a car but failed, and collided with another car (Ford) on that lane driven by Roslee Abdul Karim.

Betong police chief, DSP Fahdil Antum Abdullah confirmed the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act, 1987.