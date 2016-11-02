Sarawak 

Motorcyclist dies in collision with 4×4 vehicle

The deceased lying on the road at Km1, Jalan Pusa.

The deceased lying on the road at Km1, Jalan Pusa.

BETONG: An elderly man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a four-wheel-drive (4×4) vehicle in a road accident at Km1, Jalan Pusa near here yesterday.

The deceased identified as Dabong Marais, 72, who died on the spot, from Lorong 3 of Pusa Resettlement Scheme was riding a motorcycle alone when the accident happened at 6am.

It is understood that the accident happened when he entered the opposite lane to overtake a car but failed, and collided with another car (Ford) on that lane driven by Roslee Abdul Karim.

Betong police chief, DSP Fahdil Antum Abdullah confirmed the incident.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act, 1987.

What do you think of this story?
  • Great (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Angry (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of