M’sian embassy, JAKIM organise seminar on halal policy in Chile

KUALA LUMPUR: The first Latin America Halal Certification Bodies Enhancement Programme to update certification bodies in the American continent on Malaysia’s latest halal policy, programme and procedures is being held in Santiago, Chile.

It is organised by the Malaysia Islamic Development Department (Jakim) and the Malaysian embassy in the Chilean capital.

Malaysian ambassador to Chile, Datuk Dr Mohamad Rameez Yahaya in a statement today said the three-day seminar from Nov 1 had 30 participants from 10 certification bodies in Latin America, the United States and Canada.

He said the purpose of the programme was also to share knowledge on halal matters with the participants, besides enabling Malaysia to know from them the common issues or problems associated with halal certification.

The seminar programme includes, among others, talks on the use of technology in halal certification, site audit activity, protocol and administration of halal certification, and knowledge of halal ingredients.

“It will also provide and assist Malaysia as the biggest halal repository in the world, with the database of halal information through collaboration with the certification bodies,” the ambassador said.

Mohamad Rameez said when opening the seminar on Tuesday, he spoke on, among others, the importance of halal certification as well as the halal industry in a globalised world, what more with the Muslim population increasing to more than two billion, forming 30 to 32 per cent of the total world population.

He also wished the delegations a success in getting the branded Jakim halal certification, thus providing products with this certification easy access to many countries, including in the Middle East and Europe. -Bernama