Padawan district police get new chief

KUCHING: Padawan District Police saw the appointment of its new police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan who took over from outgoing Supt Choo Yin Kok yesterday.

Aidil, a Sarawakian, arrives here from the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department at Sabah State Police headquarters after serving as Betong District police chief.

He is replacing Choo who will report for duty at the Sabah state police headquarters.

Choo handed over duty to Aidil at Padawan District Police headquarters yesterday, witnessed by state deputy police commissioner Datuk Abdul Aziz Yusof, who expressed his confidence in the ability of the new police chief to deliver.

“At the same time, I congratulate Choo who, during his tenure as Padawan OCPD, has managed to bring down the crime rate,” he said.

On a separate matter, Aziz reminded police station personnel to never turn away anyone intending to lodge police reports.

“Every police station must allow the public to lodge reports, including those made over the telephone,” he said when asked to comment on allegations of some police stations whose personnel declined to accept reports.