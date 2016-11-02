Pesta Besaug brings life, vibrancy to Dalat

KUCHING: The Pesta Besaug has been successful in highlighting the coastal town of Dalat.

According to Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, the three-day event has been attracting not only the locals but also those from outside the district.

“The word ‘Besaug’ in Melanau means regatta. It has been a biennial affair since 2008, alternating with the Balau Dalat Carnival.

“This year, the Besaug managed to attract about 10,000 people coming to watch the regatta and another 5,000 turning up at the finale on Oct 30, where the Pesaug Beauty Pageant was staged,” Fatimah, who is Dalat assemblywoman, told The Borneo Post yesterday.

The minister noted that such a huge turnout managed to make the whole town becoming much more alive and vibrant, with businessses booming.

“The town was so packed throughout the two days that it was difficult for people to find parking spaces.”

Fatimah pointed out that another success for Pesta Besaug was the Belanga Sagu (Sago Kitchen).

“They (visitors) flocked to Belanga Sagu and bought ‘sagu’ (sago-based products) from our women sago producers. The visitors had a great time and at the same time, the local womenfolk gained extra income for their families.”

Fatimah was also glad to see that everyone had a wonderful throughout the festival.

“Moreover, the whole event went on very smoothly, with visitors enjoying themselves and locals being so proud to showcase their tradition and culture. Dalat is a very different place with its unique tradition and culture, and Pesta Besaug has awakened it – it’s definitely not a sleepy town during the festival.

“It is my hope that the town would never ‘go back to sleep again’, but to rise and charm the world with its uniqueness.”

At the beauty pageant – the highlight of the festival – Melanau lass Nur Farahanim Mahali claimed the crown, bringing home not only the grand RM600 cash prize and a trophy, but also the subsidiary ‘Miss Photogenic’ title.

The first runner-up was Pauline Ho who bagged RM500, while Hilzianzil Ferin placed third and received RM400.

Local Chinese girl Ho was also adjudged the pageant’s ‘Miss Congeniality’.