Police Seized ATM burglary gang

BANJARMASIN, South Kalimantan: South Kalimantan Regional Police arrested three gang members who burgled a state owned bank’s ATM in Barabai (HST), which resulted in a loss of Rp1.5 billion, AntaranewsKalsel reported.

South Kalimantan Police chief Brigadier General Erwin Triwanto in Banjarmasin on Monday said one of the suspects was WH, employee of PT Swadarma Sarana Informatika (SSI), the company responsible for money charging of the ATM in Barabai.

Disclosure of the case started when residents found Helmi, SSI employee who responsible for holding the key to the ATM, tied under a tree in Binuang, Tapin.

According to the police chief, Helmi after being helped immediately reported ATM burglary at three different locations to HST police.

Helmi on Thursday (27/10) night was picked-up by WH (26), a fellow in charge of filling money for ATM machines, with Toyota Avanza to be invited to a stall in Mandi Angin.

It appeared two WH’s friends had been waiting at the stall, MI (23), a resident of Guntung Manggis, Banjarbaru, and R (28), a resident of Banjar District.

In the PT SSI, WH was the person responsible for holding the code for charging ATMs, while Helmi was a key holder.

After having coffee, said the police chief, the three men forced Helmi into the car and on the way WH asked Helmi to give him the key. He denied until WH forced him and tied him.

After getting the key, the three immediately perform an action to break into two ATM located at Jalan Ir PM Noor Barabai and one ATM at Jalan Hasan Basri.

“Of the three machines, the suspects managed to earn Rp1.5 billion,” said the police chief.

After successfully breaking into the ATMs, the three suspects directly out of Barabai towards Banjarmasin. Around the Binuang, they put down Helmi and tied him under the tree.

Based on Helmi’s report, eventually the police did a search, and on Sunday (30/10) successfully arrested the three suspects in Kintab, Tanah Laut.

The police also managed to secure the remaining money theft as much as Rp1 billion, along with various motorcycle purchased from most of the stolen money.

The three suspects will be punishable by 12 years imprisonment under the Criminal Code paragraph 365 of theft with violence.