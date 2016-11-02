Price rationalisation of cooking oil to benefit target groups — Hamzah

THE GOVERNMENT embarked on price rationalisation of cooking oil to determine the amount of oil quota to be distributed to the intended low-income groups and to prevent leakages, said Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin.

He said that it was not right to say that the government had not provided oil subsidies because the price of cooking oil in 1 kilogramme (kg) packets remained at RM2.50/pack.

“There are people who need cooking oil but they cannot afford to buy at a high price. It is the governments’s duty to see that cooking oil is affordable to everyone so we focused on the 1 kg polybags (per packet).

“In our estimation, the B40 target group for example, are in need of the subsidised RM2.50 1kg polybags,” he said during the Ministers Question Time (MQT) session in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He was replying to Datuk Seri Ikmal Hisham Abdul Aziz (BN-Tanah Merah) who enquired about the ministry’s action in addressing panic buying and short supply of cooking oil triggered after it was spread over the social media that the government was no longer providing subsidies for the essential item.

Hamzah said the price restructuring was carried out following the price increase in processed palm oil from RM2,300 per tonne in January last year to almost RM3,000 per tonne in September, prompting the government to bear high subsidies.

“With this price reform, the target group can enjoy the subsidised oil which is limited to the 1 kg packs,” he said.

Without the restructuring exercise, he said the government would have to incur an additional expenditure of almost RM100 million a month to subsidise cooking oil in November and December due to the higher price of processed palm oil. — Bernama