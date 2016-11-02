Princess Anne attends dinner for delegates from 26 nations

KUCHING: Her Royal Highness of Great Britain, Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise who is also advisor for Association of Emerging Leaders’ Dialogues attended an informal closing reception and dinner.

The event was held in conjunction with Emerging Leaders’ Dialogues (ELDA) 2016 participated by

more than 802 delegates from 26 countries, beginning Oct 20 in Kuala Lumpur and ended here yesterday.

All the representatives were brought on a study trip of India and other states in the country namely Melaka, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, Johor, Pahang and Sabah.

ELDA was launched under Commonwealth Study Conference Association of Malaysia (Coscam) and Association of Emerging Leaders’ Dialogues (AELD).

Accompanying the princess was her private secretary Nick Wright and president of Asia ELDA, Adrain Jerome.

Anne continued her trip to Singapore yesterday after the official visit here since Oct 30.