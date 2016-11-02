Quality preschools produce quality students

KUCHING: Quality preschools can produce quality students as the foundation for the next step in education.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Family Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah said children of that age were eager to learn, which parents could tell from the endless ‘why?’ asked.

“Quality preschools will be able to maintain that eagerness to learn among our children. This is important,” she said during a visit to Taska and Tadika Yayasanku Sayang at Yayasan Sarawak yesterday morning.

She said there was an emphasis on the importance of preschools because the development of quality human resources started from early education.

“Finding a quality preschool will help children to have basic literacy skills, verbal skills, social skills, and important values that transcend religion and race.”

Fatimah was at Yayasanku Sayang which is one of seven selected by the Early Childhood Education Council as having achieved the benchmark for quality this year.

This was announced during the recent Early Childhood Education Convention 11th Series 2016.

This award was given for the first time.

During her stop, she toured the premises and handed certificate and grant to its headmistress Siti Noorlis Hassan.

Fatimah added they were very strict on kindergartens getting registered because they did not want to compromise on issues like safety.

To date, there are 2,769 registered preschools in Sarawak, with 74,009 children and 5,233 teachers.

Meanwhile, the state-level Women’s Day celebration themed ‘Sarawak Women in Education: Shaping Mind, Body and Spirit’ is on track.

A book of the same name which documents the contributions of 42 personalities in education will be launched on Nov 5.

On Nov 4, there will be a women leadership seminar, while on Nov 5 a big celebration to be held at the State Indoor Stadium.