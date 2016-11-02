Reliving the thrill of Running Man actors’ visit to Sungai Assap longhouse

BELAGA: Folk of Uma Belor longhouse in Sungai Assap here are still reminiscing about meeting ‘Running Man’ actors who visited their longhouse one-and-a-half years ago.

The production team of popular Korean game show television series, ‘Running Man’, stayed at Uma Belor longhouse in Sungai Assap here in April last year.

According to Uma Belor resident Hemang Anyie, fans of the television series did not miss the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors.

“They thronged the longhouse on finding out that Running Man actors were to stay at our longhouse.

“The production team filming a series in Bakun Lake in April 2015 had chosen to stay at Uma Belor.

“The Koreans were accorded an Orang Ulu traditional welcome on their arrival here,” he recalled when met at the longhouse recently.

Hemang, who is among the guides to bring the production team to Bakun Lake, said the fans tagged along to see the filming of the television series.

At Bakun Lake, the actors and crew were taken to a scenic spot where they enjoyed bathing in one of the tributaries.

“Besides feasting on local delicacies, they went to our farm to see our daily activities,” he said.

Hemang said such were the activities offered by Uma Belor Homestay programme to those interested to come to Sungai Assap for a weekend escapade.

He said Bakun Lake was well known to fishing enthusiasts.

“There are very good fishing spots like Belanum and Besungei waterfalls where rivers teem with ‘Baong’ fish,” he said.

Winner of Anugerah Desa Cemerlang in 2008, 2009 and 2010, the 101-door Uma Belor is among the longest longhouses in Sarawak, and one of 15 Orang Ulu longhouses affected by the construction of the RM7 billion Bakun Hydroelectric Dam.

The longhouse residents were resettled in a resettlement scheme at Sungai Assap in 1997.