‘Sabah for Sabahans’ not a new thing – Ongkili   

TAWAU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) deputy president Datuk Maximus Johnity Ongkili has described as nothing new, the ‘Sabah for Sabahans’ struggle of Parti Warisan Sabah (PWS).

The Minister of Energy, Green Technology and Water said the struggle of the new party led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal was recycled by the Opposition to raise political sentiments when the general election is around the corner.

“It is interesting to talk about ‘Sabah for Sabahans’ but we must be aware that there are Sabahans who marry people from peninsula and there people from peninsula who work and stay in Sabah,” he told reporters after opening a leadership seminar of Sabah Coast PBS division here yesterday.

Ongkilki said the PBS struggle is more genuine because since its inception 32 years ago, the party had fought to protect the rights and interests of Sabah.

“The approach taken by PBS is broader than that of PWS which copied from other parties by chanting ‘Sabah for Sabahan.’

“The PBS struggle has always been ‘Sabah for Malaysians in Sabah. Illegal immigrants have no business to be here. We want genuine Malaysian citizens here because this is our country, as enshrined in the federal constitution,” he added.

