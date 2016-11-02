Satok cobblers to operate out of kiosks

KUCHING: Cobblers at the Satok business district will today begin operating from the Green Kiosk Esplanade, a far cry from their makeshift stalls along the five-footway.

Located below the Satok Flyover, the three units costing around RM30,000 house two kiosks each.

They are part of the Kuching North City Commission’s (DBKU) initiative to beautify the city under the Clean, Beautiful and Safe (CBS) Enhancement Plan.

“The kiosks provide the cobblers comfortable working areas, and at the same time help them to improve their living standards and livelihood. This project is part of our vision to transform Kuching into a beautiful, clean and safe city by 2017,” said DBKU Regulatory Services Department deputy director Morshidi Ahmad during a media visit yesterday.

He said more kiosk units will be built soon.

“The six cobblers today are our first batch of resettlement. The decision to transform the area below the flyover was made during a discussion with DBKU board members and the cobblers last year. Several matters were considered at the discussion including traffic flow and number of customers coming into the trading area.

“We are in the midst of planning for the kiosks for the other groups, including those in the vicinity of Electra House here,” he said, adding that there are four cobblers in that area.

To obtain a kiosk, cobblers Azmaniah Osman Abdullah, Arip Sidi, Lehe’ Sani, Rembli Repin, Jong Sim Kong and Indra Bujang were granted permits from DBKU and need only pay a monthly fee of RM30.

“This is more a socio-economic kind of thing and we are not making any profit out of this. It is merely being constructed with an aim to assist cobblers and improve their livelihood,” added Morshidi.

Azmaniah said the group is very grateful to be provided with the kiosks.

“With the hope to improve our businesses and this area is very strategic as it is located near several local landmarks such as Tabung Haji building.

“To better improve the kiosks, we are now requesting for DBKU to install window grilles for better security and also hope that the surrounding areas be cemented to make it easier for our customers on their way to send their shoes here,” said the 45-year-old cobbler from Miri.

He said business has been very encouraging for cobblers like him.

“Kuching folk prefer to send their shoes to cobblers instead of buying new pairs of shoes, which may cost over RM50. We only charge them a price ranging from RM8 to RM15 per shoe depending on materials used to produce the shoes,” he said, adding that he gets around 20 pairs of shoes for repair daily.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Indra from Kuching said the kiosks will be a great platform for the cobblers.

“It is hoped that with the establishment of these cubicles, more customers will come for shoe-repair service and will help improve the livelihood of local cobblers here,” he said.

“Although there may be a rise in service charge, we will try not to raise it too high as we also need to understand the economic situation of our customers who are locals and foreigners.”