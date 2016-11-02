Setting up gas distribution network

Bill to regulate gas industry in Sarawak to be tabled at next State Legislative Assembly sitting

KUCHING: The state government plans to introduce legislation on the distribution and reticulation of gas in Sarawak either at the next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting this Nov 21 to 30, or the one after that.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem said the proposal was made in view of the distribution and reticulation of gas in the state for consumers’ usage not being properly regulated.

“There appears to be a vacuum and there’s no proper law with regard to the distribution and reticulation of gas in the state. This is a state power within Sarawak and we intend to introduce the legislation in the coming DUN sitting, or the one after that,” he said during a press conference held after the signing of contract on ‘E6 Field Development Project (Fabrication of E6DP – A Substructure and Topsides) for Sarawak Shell Bhd’ between the management of Shell Companies in Malaysia (Shell) and Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation (Brooke Dockyard) at a hotel here yesterday.

According to Adenan, the distribution and reticulation of gas is currently confined to Miri.

“We want to extend it to a bigger area from there – even including all the way to Bintulu,” he said, adding that the legislation on the distribution and reticulation of gas would cover any piping or distribution of gas that required licensing from the state.

At the press conference, Adenan also disclosed a comprehensive motion covering all aspects of state’s rights including the Territorial Sea Act 2012, to be tabled the next DUN Sitting.

“This will be a comprehensive motion including the Territorial Sea Act, which we regard as no longer in effect because the emergency ordinance had been withdrawn and the status of Sabah and Sarawak are separate from the states of Peninsular Malaysia,” he remarked.

“The constitution says that states of Malaysia are states of West Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak, and Singapore. Of course, Singapore doesn’t apply anymore.

“It (constitution) was changed in 1976 to say that states of Malaysia are states of West Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak as the 13 states on the same status.

“We want to change this back to what it originally was. So it will be a comprehensive motion to bring us back to the status that we occupied way back in 1963,” he explained.

Earlier, Adenan reiterated on the state government’s relentless intention to participate directly in the country’s oil and gas industry.

“The industry is expanding, the volume is there and the knowledge and know-how we have developed over the years have come to a stage where we want to have active participation in the oil and gas industry.

“We are no longer content in becoming a spectator,” he stressed.

On Shell’s collaboration with Brooke Dockyard, he said the global leader in power, energy and gas technology had always been and would continue to be the ‘No 1 Corporate Citizen’ in the country, particularly in Sarawak.

“We want Shell to continue their good work here in ‘Bumi Kenyalang’ (Sarawak) and we hope that they would find more oil and gas. I hope and suspect there would be oil and gas to be found later on and to be developed in years to come.”

The chief minister also described the contract signing ceremony of the E6 field development project as a historic event for the state and further called on Brooke Dockyard to maintain its good record towards ensuring that all parties would be satisfied.

Shell awarded an offshore platform fabrication contract to state-owned integrated engineering company Brooke Dockyard. The platform would be deployed at the E6 field and developed as an integrated oil and gas facility.

Signing on behalf of Shell were Shell Global Solutions Malaysia managing director Simon Ong and Sarawak Shell general manager Jill Chieng, while Brooke Dockyard was represented by its general manager Norhizan Sazali and senior manager (front end unit) Lubau Genam.

Witnessing the inking of the agreement were State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Shell Malaysia chairman Datuk Iain Lo and Brooke Dockyard chairman Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg.