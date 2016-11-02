Shell awards Brooke Dockyard offshore platform fabrication contract

KUCHING: Brooke Dockyard and Engineering Works Corporation (Brooke Dockyard) has been awarded an offshore platform fabrication contract by Shell which will see the platform being deployed at the E6 field and developed as an integrated oil and gas facility offshore Sarawak.

A signing ceremony for this E6 Field Development Project (Fabrication of E6DP – A substructure and topsides) for Sarawak Shell Berhad was held at a leading hotel here yesterday between the management of Shell Companies in Malaysia (Shell) and Brooke Dockyard in the presence of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Adenan Satem, Shell Malaysia chairman Datuk Iain Lo and Brooke Dockyard chairman Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Abang Openg.

Abang Abdul Karim said Brooke Dockyard, a state-owned integrated engineering company, was very thankful to be given the opportunity to execute the contract for Sarawak Shell Bhd.

“For this E6 project, 1,450-tonne Topside and 1,500-tonne Jacket is indeed a blessing to us as it will keep us busy for the next one year or so as we have just completed the offshore hook up and commissioning of SASA Topside for Murphy Oil. For Topside and Jacket for Shell Sarawak that we are signing today (yesterday), we are expecting to work around 860,000 manhours, hopefully injury-free.

“The project duration which is 12 months for topside and 10 months for jacket is a big challenge to us. However, we are committed and confident that we will be able to deliver the project within schedule as we did with SASA Topside.”

He also extended his gratitude to Shell for its confidence and recent recognition of Brooke Dockyard as the first fabricator in Malaysia entrusted to execute this project using the company’s health, safety and environment (HSE) management system.

“Our board and top management place high importance in our commitment in HSE and this is translated into allocation of resources by management leadership in HSE programmes and initiatives.

“Thus far, we have achieved eight million manhours accumulative without LTI (loss time injury) and this excellent record shall continue in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lo said Shell has had a long working relationship with Brooke Dockyard and the global leader in power, energy and gas technology was delighted to enter a new phase of collaboration between the two companies with the E6 platform fabrication.

“The challenge now is for Brooke Dockyard to convert 5,000 tonnes of steel into an offshore oil and gas production facility and to do it safely, meeting our quality specifications, on time and on budget.

“I have a strong feeling that given the history of our two companies and people associated with this project we are going to deliver an outstanding facility built in Sarawak by Sarawakians for deployment and production offshore Sarawak.”

The E6 development is a part of the SK308 production sharing contract awarded by Petronas to Sarawak Shell Berhad (50 per cent, operator) and Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (50 per cent).

The scope of work under the contract includes the provision of project management, fabrication engineering, procurement, manpower, materials, consumables, equipment and facilities necessary for the onshore fabrication of the E6 platforms.

Signing for Shell were Shell Global Solutions Malaysia managing director Simon Ong and Sarawak Shell Berhad general manager Jill Chieng while Brooke Dockyard was represented by its general manager Norhizan Sazali and senior manager (Front End Unit) Lubau Genam. It was witnessed by Adenan.

State Secretary Tan Sri Datuk Amar Morshidi Abdul Ghani, Sarawak Shell Berhad managing director Simon Durkin and Petronas Malaysia Petroleum Management vice-president Zamri Jusoh were also present.