Smart Reader: Sixteen going on seventeen

Caption: Evelyn Law (second from left) left her job in the banking industry and now owns three Smart Reader Kids® centres.

KUCHING: Franchisees of Malaysia’s leading early education franchisor, Smart Reader Worldwide, celebrated 16 years of sweet success in their unwavering endeavor to provide quality, holistic early childhood education through management of more than 350 Smart Reader Kids and Smart Reader Kids++ child enrichment centres nationwide.

Nine Smart Reader Kids centres will be opened throughout Sarawak and Sabah with a grand official opening ceremony happening in December. This expansion offers accessibility for more Malaysians to Smart Reader Worldwide’s award-winning programme.

While two new international centres were added this year, one in Melbourne (Australia) and another in Medan (Indonesia), expansion for Smart Reader Worldwide continues into 2017 with new centres in China, Nigeria and Qatar, which will be opening its doors to 3000 students who will be guided by a team of dedicated teachers.

This milestone beckons a change in format for the annual gala. This year, franchisees will be whisked away from their hectic schedules, to an island paradise tucked away in beautiful Langkawi with a bag of itinerary jam-packed with sights, sounds and bites ending with a grand celebration at the Franchisee Award Night.

It will be an evening of prestige as franchisees celebrate and learn from their successful associates who were bestowed the Radiant Diamond Award, Diamond Award, Platinum Award, Gold Award and New Impressive Award. The climax of the evening is the revelation of the Franchisee of the Year and Emerging Franchisee of the Year.

Radiant Diamond Award recipient, Evelyn Law, was a senior finance manager before she gave it all up for her children 11 years ago.

“It was an easy decision as I wanted to spend as much time as I can with them before it’s too late,” she said.

Evelyn shared that her process from being employed to being a franchise owner was relatively easy. She attributed the ease in transition to her love for working with children and the support of Smart Reader Worldwide.

“I treat them like my own, and it helps if you have a very committed team,” she added.

Within five years Evelyn opened her second Smart Reader Kids centre and two years later, her third.

Driven by her maternal instinct, Radiant Diamond Award recipient Sylvia Lim, took the plunge into the realm of self-employment 10 years ago.

“I chose to be a Smart Reader Kids franchise owner after two years of being a stay-at-home mom to my three children,” she said.

“I felt the time was right, and that I can break into the early childhood education industry because I love children, I love nurturing them and I believe in the winning programmes offered by Smart Reader Worldwide,” she added.

With hard work and determination, Sylvia opened her second centre in a matter of years.

In addition to being a successful entrepreneur, Sylvia said that this experience has made her a better parent, a better mother and she is happy to be able to contribute positively to the society.

“I am happy that I have created an environment where parents can trust to leave their children with me,” she said.

Group Executive Director for Smart Reader Worldwide Datin Sri Datuk Dr KH Wang said that it is undeniable that teamwork and a well-trained team is crucial.

“To have achieved such impressive results meant that our recipients have created a storng team. I am very proud of all of you and I hope you continue to strive for excellence for 2017,” she said.

“Our doors are always open for any franchisee who needs assistance, and our Training Department is always ready to help your educators. Do not hesitate to ask for help,” she added.

Progressive programmes

With an increase in enrollment, parents are undeniably vouching for Smart Reader Worldwide’s proven and patented programmes – Smart Reader Kids Intensive English Programme, Smart Reader Kids Mandarin Medium and the Tamil Language Programme.

“We have experienced a surge for the Smart Reader Kids Intensive English Programme,” said Development, Operations and Marketing Director Chelvi Alagendra.

“Our parents do not want their children to miss out on picking up English and enjoying it as their children are interacting with their favourite apps, cartoons, movies and more. They want their children to be confident with reading, listening, speaking and writing in English. They want English to come naturally for them; not forced and burdened,” she added.

“We have a steady increase in enrollment for our Smart Reader Kids Mandarin Medium programme. This programme is designed specifically to prepare children attending mandarin medium schools. Parents whom we have spoken to, Mandarin and non-Mandarin speaking, are impressed with their children’s Mandarin comprehension since signing-up for it,” she said.

The newest addition to the curriculum, promotes the usage of one of the seven oldest languages that are still being used today. The Tamil Language Programme, was launched just last month at Stadium Bukit Jalil, and it has been very well received.

Don’t lose sight of your vision

Having grown their brainchild from an English enrichment centre to an international multi-award winning brand spanning three continents has not stopped co-founders, Dato’ Sri Dr Richard Ong and Wang from reaching for the stars.

It took them more than 30 years to be where they are, and looking back, Dato’ Sri Dr Richard Ong shared that the challenges faced in growing their vision are the most invaluable learning tools for him.

“I believe that in every undesirable situation, there are opportunities for improvement and growth. We can choose to surrender and admit defeat, or admit our shortfall, pull our resources, think differently to create a better plan to move forward with. If you have a vision, you should not lose sight of it,” said Ong.

At the heart of it all. It comes back to their very motivation of starting Smart Reader Worldwide – to provide quality early childhood education.

As for Wang, “the journey so far has taught me that the greatest pleasure is doing what you like to do best. And the greatest treasure, is doing it right and doing it well.”

