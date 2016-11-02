Strong winds, heavy rains predicted for Nov 3-4 due to monsoon arrival

KUCHING: Strong winds and heavy rains are expected to hit Sarawak on Nov 3 and 4 due to the monsoon transition which happens around this time of the year.

State Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Nor Hisham Mohammad who disclosed this, said he was informed on the matter by the Meteorological Department and that this weather was to be expected as November marks the start of the monsoon period.

“With the starting of the monsoon transition, the rain pattern will not be consistent but by December, the monsoon will be more permanent in nature and we can predict the rain pattern in a more accurate manner,” he said.

While the monsoon is in transition, rain patterns are more difficult to predict and at the very worst, there will be strong winds and heavy rain especially on the two days mentioned earlier, he added.

He told reporters this after declaring open the One Stop Centre for Children Fire and Safety Club (3K Club) on the 3rd Floor of the Bomba building at Jalan Batu Lintang here yesterday.

Nor Hisham revealed that despite the strong winds and heavy rains, the department’s main focus will be on fallen trees during the two days and they would need to respond quickly if there are any untoward incidents.

He said that he had instructed all Bomba stations throughout the state to be on alert.

On the recent string of fire outbreaks affecting schools in the state, Nor Hisham revealed that most of the schools were old and had electrical wiring more than 20 years old.

“It was revealed by the Education Ministry that there were 2,086 schools throughout the country which had these problems and the wiring needs to be changed to ensure that there is no electrical fault due to excess usage of electrical appliances,” he said.

He observed that most of the electrical wiring systems tend to be overloaded and there were regulations which specified that an audit should be done every 10 years. He emphasised that these regulations should be adhered to.

“There could be leakage in the wiring and overloading of usage could cause sparks in the wiring that leads to fire,” he said.

When asked about the cause behind the recent fire at SMK St Teresa, Nor Hisham said the matter was still under investigation and no findings had been released as yet.