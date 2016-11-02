‘Two entry points can now issue entry passes

KUCHING: The state Immigration Department will be issuing entry passes to Chinese and Indian tourists arriving at Miri Airport or Sungai Tujoh Immigration Point with immediate effect.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg said the entry pass would enable Chinese and Indian tourists to stay in the state for a minimum of 120 hours (five days).

He said the move was taken by the state government because the two places were not gazetted to issue visas unlike Kuching International Airport.

“The Ministry of Tourism has written to the Deputy Prime Minister, who is also Home Minister about this matter, but as of today, there is still no reply yet,” Abang Johari told a press conference at Wisma Sultan Tengah yesterday.

Section 5 of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) provides power to the minister, by way of notification in the Gazette, to approve routes and declare such immigration control posts, landing places, airports, or points of entry, which the minister thinks necessary.

Abang Johari said the state government was firm in its view that the director of the state Immigration Department had the full authority to issue passes under Part VII of the Immigration Act 1959/63 under the direction of the state authority in regards to entry to remain or reside in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, Tourism Malaysia recorded 1.5 million tourist arrivals from China in the first 11 months of last year, who spent RM3,333 each.

This equals to about RM5 billion in total spending.

Abang Johari, who is also Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture added: “Sarawak is actively promoting incoming tourism from China. Generally, they visit Sarawak not only due to its many attractions but also due to its proximity to Brunei which is also seeking more tourist arrivals from China.

“Therefore, to support Sarawak’s effort to attract more tourists, entry passes will be issued at all ICQs in Sarawak for the convenience of tourists from China who will be going to and from Sarawak through Brunei.

“The state government seeks the federal government’s cooperation that all ICQs have the authority to issue entry passes to tourists entering Sarawak via Brunei.”

The minister also revealed that the state recorded about 28,000 tourist arrivals from China so far this year, an increase of 12 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Abang Johari said he would be in China from today to strike an agreement for the arrival of 10 chartered flights flying directly from China to Miri from Dec this year to Feb 2017.

“Each flight will be carrying at least 160 passengers as part of an organised tour of Sarawak,” he added.