Two Malaysians caught for trying to take drugs into Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority arrested two Malaysian men today (Nov 2) at the Woodlands Checkpoint on suspicion of attempting to bring in drugs valued at about S$82,000 (about RM246,820).

In the course of inspection, ICA officers uncovered about 360gm of ‘Ice’ (methamphetamine), 2,999 Erimin-5 tablets, and 260 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets from under the seat of the Malaysian-registered motorcycle.

The motorcyclist and his pillion rider, both 24, were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, the ICA said in a statement.

The ICA said the Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of methamphetamine trafficked exceeds 250gm.

“Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore’s security, and security checks are critical to our nation’s security,” it said.

The ICA said the Home Team agencies will continue to conduct checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons as well as drugs, weapons, explosives and other contraband. – Bernama/Massita Ahmad